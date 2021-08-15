Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

