Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $145,000 Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hyliion by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

