Tuttle Tactical Management Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

