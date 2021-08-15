Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $255,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $363,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock worth $2,113,836. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.67 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 660.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

