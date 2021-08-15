Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 3,716 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in General Motors by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

