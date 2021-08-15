Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,537.49 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,537.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,421.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.