Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,740.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,990 shares of company stock worth $4,805,151. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

