Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.70.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $709.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
