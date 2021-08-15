Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $709.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

