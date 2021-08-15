Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.38. Alico shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 21,522 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ALCO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

