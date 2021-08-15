KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

