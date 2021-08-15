Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Talis Biomedical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

