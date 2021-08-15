Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PRGS opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,102,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,650,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

