Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 278 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

