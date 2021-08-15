State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.98 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.84. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

