First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

