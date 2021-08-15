BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of EGF opened at $12.92 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

