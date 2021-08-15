Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $332.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

