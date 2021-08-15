Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $398,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61.

