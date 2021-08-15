Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $398,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.