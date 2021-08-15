Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in The Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Southern by 36.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in The Southern by 14.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

