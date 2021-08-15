Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $244.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

