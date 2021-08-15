Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 451,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

