Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

