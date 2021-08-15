Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $28.35 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

