Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 279 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.