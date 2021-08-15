Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

