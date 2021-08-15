Morgan Stanley Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $56.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after buying an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

