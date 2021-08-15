Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $46.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Vroom stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

