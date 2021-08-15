NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.