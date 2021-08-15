Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SRSA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.