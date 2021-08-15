Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 26,259 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

