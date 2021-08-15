The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.64. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

