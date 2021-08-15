Veriti Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.52 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

