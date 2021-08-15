Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 97,653 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $51,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

