W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $78.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

