NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $340,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.