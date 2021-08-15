Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 20,955 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.12 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

