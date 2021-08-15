Contrasting Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aceto and TRxADE HEALTH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 3 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.62%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Aceto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aceto and TRxADE HEALTH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $17.12 million 2.29 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Aceto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRxADE HEALTH.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH -40.70% -49.90% -43.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Aceto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. It also provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.

