Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

