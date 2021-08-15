$0.19 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

