Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.80. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

