GoHealth’s (GOCO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

GOCO stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

