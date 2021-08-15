RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Purchases $151,250.93 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

