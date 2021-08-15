Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

