Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $337.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $315.00 to $337.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.06. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

