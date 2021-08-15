HC Wainwright Cuts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $6.50

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

