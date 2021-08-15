Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

