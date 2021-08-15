Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $158.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.48.

WMT opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

