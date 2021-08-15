TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $12,362,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $12,478,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $646,000.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

