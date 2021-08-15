Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FOJCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

