Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.56.

YELP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,036,398 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Yelp by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.